Flooding in Franklin closes roads, city officials warn floodwater could be contaminated

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Harpeth River in Bellevue, Franklin and Williamson County. At 8 a.m. Sunday morning the river was at 22 feet. The flood stage is 30 feet.
At 24 feet, the flooding affects areas along the Harpeth River such as city park, 4th Street, and portions of U.S. Highway 431. Lewisburg Avenue is closed between Mack Hatcher Parkway and Columbia Avenue.
Historic Carnton Plantation is closed today due to inaccessability. Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson said the plantation home is not in danger of flooding.
The City of Franklin is reporting the Harpeth River rising out of its banks in several places, inundating a portion of the City’s collection system that transports raw sewage to the wastewater treatment plant.
Citizens should be aware that floodwaters may contain raw sewage and other contaminants. We encourage our citizens to use caution and not enter open and standing water while floodwaters are present. Once the floodwaters have subsided the City will work to resolve any identified issues.
The river is expected to drop to 14.2 feet by tomorrow morning.
If you see any indication that a sanitary sewer overflow has occurred, please call the City of Franklin Water Management Department at (615) 794 – 4554.