Flooding in Franklin closes roads, city officials warn floodwater could be contaminated

STAFF REPORTS

At 24 feet, the flooding affects areas along the Harpeth River such as city park, 4th Street, and portions of U.S. Highway 431. Lewisburg Avenue is closed between Mack Hatcher Parkway and Columbia Avenue.

Historic Carnton Plantation is closed today due to inaccessability. Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson said the plantation home is not in danger of flooding.

The City of Franklin is reporting the Harpeth River rising out of its banks in several places, inundating a portion of the City’s collection system that transports raw sewage to the wastewater treatment plant.