Friends of the Brentwood library to dedicate new bench sculpture Tuesday

For over 40 years, members of the Friends of the Brentwood Library have been volunteering their time and energy to making the Brentwood Library the best community resource it can be. Through quarterly used book sales and other efforts, the FOBL has raised over $1 million for the library since 1976.

In recognition of the FOBL’s 40th anniversary last year, the group commissioned a local artist to create a specially sculpted bench to be placed at the front of the Brentwood Library. The FOBL will dedicate that bench Tuesday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m., during National Library Week. Members of the public are welcome to attend the dedication ceremony at the library.

“I hope you can join us for this most auspicious occasion as we continue making the Brentwood Library–Better and Better!” FOBL President Wanda Bruce Graham recently wrote about the event.

Valentine “Lee” Adams is the artist who created the new bench sculpture. He is also an FOBL member with a deep, personal connection to the library.

“As a Brentwood resident and library patron, I have seen this institution grow and evolve to best serve the changing needs of its community,” he wrote in a post for The Brentwood Buzz library news site. “This sculpture is among many things my way of saying thank you that it has existed and will continue to exist.”

Adams, who is noted for using found objects and repurposed materials to create his work, took inspiration for the design of the bench from the library’s setting. The library is located on land that used to be an American Indian village.

Although the bench will remain hidden from public view until its unveiling at the ceremony Tuesday, Adams does detail some specific aspects of the bench in his Brentwood Buzz post.

“The metal books that line the curved seating area of the bench continue to curve and spiral upward on the left serve two purposes,” he writes. “They honor the heritage of the library site by mirroring the spiral form of a whelk shell used to create Native American Gorget artwork like the artifact discovered on the library site. As well the design and title of the sculpture ‘Read and Unwind’ evoke an image of the library as an endlessly winding cornucopia of knowledge or a spiraled road that takes you as far as your curiosity, willingness and wherewithal permit.”