Photographer of rural Tennessee to address Friends of the Brentwood Library meeting

A photographer who catalogued his 11,000-mile journey exploring all of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the Brentwood Library’s general membership meeting.

Jerry Park will address the meeting on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Brentwood Library.

Park’s book, “Slow Roads Tennessee: A Photographic Journey,” features 95 photographs, one from each county in Tennessee. The project grew out of Park’s desire to convey a specific feeling. He wanted to recapture the feeling of the country drives he and his family used to take when he was a child, according to the artist statement on his website. As he got older, he lived mainly in cities. However, a few years ago he felt a longing to spend more time in rural areas.

“My desire was to produce a reminder of not only the past, but the present as well,” Park wrote in his artist statement. “The basic nature and pastoral look of the countryside do not go away. They’re still there, along with the good people who call it home, and that was effortlessly confirmed to me on my wanderings around the state.”

Park hopes that the positive experiences he had around Tennessee will inspire readers to explore country life on the state’s back roads.

“I hope that the viewer of the photographs and the reader of the handful of stories will smile, breathe a little deeper, and go take a drive next Sunday afternoon. On the roads,” he wrote.

Before he became a photographer, Park worked in the Christian music field and at Thomas Nelson Publishers. He started really getting into photography in 2007, according to his website. He published “Slow Roads” in 2015.

Non-members of the FOBL are invited to pay their membership fees and become members at the meeting. Attendees can RSVP at brentwoodfriends@gmail.com or by calling the FOBL hospitality chair at 615-373-4060.