Food truck fundraiser returns to Franklin May 5

Eat the Street, Franklin’s food truck-themed fundraiser, returns for its sixth run on May 5. Since 2012, area food trucks have gathered to serve hundreds of enthusiastic diners, and to support the 21st District Recovery Court, formerly known as the Drug Court.

The annual event takes place from 5 – 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North. In addition to 44 food vendors lining the streets, there will be entertainment provided by local student bands, followed by the main attraction – TRUE AIM – a local band led by Franklin attorney Alison Prestwood. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for picnic style dining and to find a spot near the stage.

As always, admission is free, though donations will be accepted at welcome tables located at 3rd Ave. North at Hillsboro Rd. and at 3rd Ave. North at Margin.

“We look forward to Eat the Street each year and are especially excited that the event coincides with the announcement of our name change from Drug Court to Recovery Court – a name that better reflects the positive mission of our program and the positive outcomes for our participants,” said Elaine Beeler, 21st District Recovery Court board president and 2017 Eat the Street event chair. “As our primary fundraiser, we rely on the funds to help with the costs of administering this intensive program.”

The money raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first graduating class in 2004, more than 154 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.

“While the 21st Recovery Court operates within the state judicial system, recovery courts in Tennessee are not supported by state judicial budgets,” Beeler said. “A portion of statutory court costs earmarked for drug courts, and drug and alcohol treatment – which are paid by criminal offenders – provide partial funding, though donations and grants are heavily relied upon.”

For the most current event updates including participating food trucks, corporate and media partners, and road closings on the day of the event, find Eat the Street on Facebook at EatTheStreetFest or follow on Twitter @ETSFranklin. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Amy Kovar at akovar@graypr.com.