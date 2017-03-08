Food truck owners introduced to Brentwood’s new laws at public meeting

Around 40 food truck owners gathered at the Brentwood Library Wednesday afternoon to learn how recently-passed legislation will allow them to operate their businesses more freely in the area.

City Planner Katie Jardieu gave a brief presentation to the attendees, many of whom are members of the Nashville Food Truck Association, laying out specifics of the two food truck ordinances that were passed last week.

The focus was on practical information, such as the $50 permit fee that all food truck owners have to pay to set up in Brentwood and the fact that all food trucks will have to abide by state health requirements.

Other topics she discussed include:

Hours – Food trucks can operate from 7 to 9 p.m. in the city

Alcohol – Food trucks are prohibited from serving alcohol

Public Right of Way – Only ice cream trucks and canteens selling pre-cooked food can set up in the ROW

Drive thru Service – Not allowed, only walk-ups

Food Truck Rallies – Defined as events with more than two food trucks. Special permitting rules apply for those.

When Jardieu was done, City Manager Kirk Bednar addressed the crowd and highlighted a few more points of the two food truck ordinances.

“To reemphasize everything, anywhere you’re at in Brentwood has to be with the property owner’s request and permission,” he said, adding that this meant a food truck could not simply park on a city street or pull into a public park and begin serving food.

He went over some of the permitting regulations again as well, asking that the food truck owners help event organizers become more aware of the new city requirements around food truck rallies.

Several food truck operators at the event expressed their eagerness to get started selling food in Brentwood.

Chris Johnson was one of those. He has owned the Pig N Pit food truck for three years and does a lot of his business in Nashville and Franklin. Like all the other owners the Home Page talked to, Johnson said he has been following the progress of food truck legislation in Brentwood closely, as the city represents an attractive market for him to expand into. At the meeting he filled out the paperwork necessary to get his Brentwood operating license.

“It’s a new area for us. We’ve not been allowed in that area, so it’s unclaimed ground so to speak,” he said, of the prospect of setting up shop in Maryland Farms. Johnson has already been in touch with several property management companies in the area to try to find a time and place to start serving Brentwood customers.

The Lil’ Choo Choo BBQ food truck and restaurant’s owner, Michael “Fish” Powell, has likewise been interested in doing business in Brentwood for a number of years. He recounted a story of having to turn away a local company that wanted to hire him for an event.

“I actually was contacted by a company that’s located in Brentwood and they really wanted to have the Choo Choo out,” he said. “And I let them know, well, we’re not allowed to be in that particular business park, and they said, What are you talking about, and I said, The Brentwood ordinance say no food trucks. And they didn’t believe me so I went to the Brentwood charter and actually cut and pasted it and showed it to them.”

Craig Betts, who runs the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, said he is looking forward to forming relationships with Brentwood businesses. The mutual relationships that he has developed with companies he has served food to is one of his favorite things about his job.

“This has been one of the fun things about this,” he said. “We get to work with a lot of different businesses and help each other out. They give us a good place to go and set up, and we help them promote their location.”

He’s operated his truck for about a year and been a member of the NFTA for just as long. Betts thinks Brentwood presents a great opportunity both for his business and for local workers and residents.

“It should be a good demographic for us,” he said. “We serve high-end quality Maine lobster products so I think it’ll be popular here. It’s hard to find good quality seafood anywhere in the Middle Tennessee area…so people will enjoy it.”

So far, Jardie said that the city has issued operating licenses to three food truck companies. She said an additional 13 turned in the necessary paperwork during Wednesday’s meeting.

The city is holding a second public informational meeting about the recently passed food truck legislation Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Brentwood Library. This meeting is geared towards church groups, school groups and any other sort of organization that may be interested in having food trucks at special events.