Football coach Jim Glover offers one-on-one quarterback lessons for teens

For 30 years, Jim Glover has been coaching the game of football. He has an expansive résumé, working with high school, college, and international level players.

As a high school coach his teams have repeatedly made it to advanced rounds of the TSSAA playoffs and been a part of many district and regional championships. In college he had nationally ranked teams, won conference championships, and gone on to coach in national playoffs.

He has even had a couple of players reach the NFL level and several others have signed with professional leagues.

Because of his dedication to the game and the players, Glover now runs an instructional course to improve their skills on the field. His one-on-one quarterback instructional lessons help improve a player’s body mechanics, speed, agility, understanding of defenses and more.

Glover’s instruction covers two distinct levels of training: advanced instruction and middle school/ intermediate instruction.

The advanced instruction covers:

Breakdown a defense and game plan highlights

Developing Play Action, Screen, and Option skills

Developing field leadership and mental agility

Enhancing Core training

Seeking a college football scholarship

Intermediate instruction covers:

Developing proper upper body mechanics

Developing proper lower body mechanics

Stance, exchanges and drops

Developing a ground up transition of energy

Agility and speed through ladder drills and speed training

Individual lessons are sold in packages of four, one hour lessons for $160. For two students, the price is four for $260. Any additional lessons can be purchased at a discount.

Lessons are available to be scheduled at your convenience and each one is held in Brentwood or at the customer’s preferred location. Book a lesson here.