FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: CPA dominates CAK; FRA takes down St. George’s; Centennial eliminated

Division II-AA First Round

Christian Academy of Knoxville 7 at Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions 44

The Christ Presbyterian Lions (9-2) cruised to a 44-7 win against Christian Academy of Knoxville (2-9) in the first round of the Division II-AA playoffs Friday.

CPA quarterback Ryan Eledge passed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Kane Patterson rushed for 137 yards and two scores on seven carries.

A large chunk of Eledge’s production came on a 90-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Noah Henderson early in the second quarter.

Henderson finished with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five receptions.

CPA will host Knoxville Webb (7-3) for a second-round bout on Nov. 10.

St. George’s 6 at Franklin Road Academy 17

Led by quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs and wide receiver Lance Wilhoite, the Franklin Road Academy Panthers (5-6) advanced to the second round of the Division II-AA playoffs with a 17-6 win over St. Georges (4-7).

Stoxstill-Diggs racked up 275 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores were strikes to Wilhoite, who finished with 10 catches for 140 yards.

Jacob Jackson led FRA’s defense with 16 total tackles.

The Panthers will travel to face Lausanne (10-0) on Nov. 10.

Class 6A First Round

Centennial 21 at Cane Ridge 42

Centennial’s football season came to a close with a 42-21 loss at Cane Ridge Friday.

The Cougars finish with a 4-7 record, while Cane Ridge (10-1) will host Brentwood in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Nov. 10.