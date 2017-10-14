FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: CPA extends winning streak; Spring Hill drops third straight contest

WEEK 9 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Christ Presbyterian Academy 54 at Goodpasture 19

Christ Presbyterian Academy extended its win streak to three games Friday with a 54-19 win at Goodpasture.

CPA (7-2) will take next week off before it closes the season with a matchup at Franklin Road Academy.

Spring Hill 27 at Marshall County 34

The Spring Hill Raiders suffered their third straight defeat with a 34-27 loss at Marshall County Friday.

Running back Dontae Smith led the Raiders with 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Wide receiver Justin Oden added six catches for 85 yards.

The loss pushes Spring Hill to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 4-4A play. It sits in fourth place in the region.