FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Nolensville, Page secure win streaks; FRA falls at Columbia Academy; GCA cruises

WEEK 8

Nolensville 31 at Lincoln County 17

Nolensville secured its program’s first varsity win streak with a 31-17 victory at Lincoln County Friday.

The Knights return to action on Oct. 20 with a matchup against Maplewood.

Page 48 at White County 0

Page earned its second consecutive shutout with a 48-0 victory against White County Friday.

The Patriots improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-5A with the victory.

They return to action on Oct. 20 with a matchup against Shelbyville.

Franklin Road Academy 21 at Columbia Academy 56

FRA (3-4) gave up six second-half touchdowns en route to a 56-21 loss against Columbia Academy Friday.

FRA quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs passed for 230 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

Wide receiver Lance Wilhoite caught four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while Canaan Catlett caught a 90-yard touchdown pass.

FRA battles rival Battle Ground Academy (7-1) in a Division II-AA Middle Region clash at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Huntland 18 at Grace Christian Academy 54

GCA quarterback Austin Amor recorded 81 rushing yards, 78 passing yards and four touchdowns (3 run) in a 54-18 win against Huntland.

Gabriel Buzek rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Andrew Bramblett rushed for 119 yards and a score.