FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Patterson’s 4 TDs lead CPA past FRA; Nolensville falls at Marshall County

WEEK 11 FOOTBALL RESULTS

Christ Presbyterian Academy 42 at Franklin Road Academy 19

CPA running back Kane Patterson rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 42-19 win at FRA.

FRA (4-6, 2-2) was led by running back Watson Tansil and wide receiver Riley Speed.

Tansil carried the ball nine times for 81 yards and a score, while Speed had four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

CPA (8-2, 4-0), the Division II-AA Middle Region champion, will host Christian Academy of Knoxville (2-8) in the first round of the DII-AA playoffs on Nov. 3. FRA will host St. George’s (4-6).

Nolensville 6 at Marshall County 49

The Nolensville Knights (3-7, 2-3) suffered their second straight defeat with a 49-6 loss at Marshall County (7-3, 5-0) Friday.

Nolensville will make its first Class 4A playoff appearance on Nov. 3 with a matchup at Livingston Academy (8-2).