Fork & Vine farm-to-table dinner benefits foster families

Tickets are on sale now for the Third Annual Fork & Vine Dinner, a farm-to-table experience at the Gratidude Ranch in western Williamson County.

Fork & Vine benefits S.A.F.E., which serves foster youth and foster families in the area by hosting monthly birthday bashes, annual Easter Egg hunts for all foster children and foster families, along with providing programs for our foster teens aging out of foster care by educating our youth on what services and benefits that are available to them once they age out of foster care and are on their own.

The Gratidude Ranch is an events venue as well as the headquarters for S.A.F.E.

In addition to the dinner, there will be live music and a silent auction.

S.A.F.E. operates on the ranch with a focus on 1) educating the community on the desperate need of foster parents and foster homes in Middle Tennessee 2) connecting those individuals or couples interested in fostering with the Department of Child Services to learn more and hopefully begin their journey of certification 3) providing a physical space and location as a resource for foster families, agencies, organizations and other state resources to use to support their families, clients and programs 4) providing resources to foster youth aging out of the system, educating them on their options and benefits, and most importantly helping them prepare for independent living through life skill training.

To learn more, go to http://www.safehouseforall.org/.