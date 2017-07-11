Former alderman interested in commission seat

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A long-time former Spring Hill alderman is now throwing his name into the pot as a future Williamson County commissioner.

Jonathan Duda said Tuesday he is interested in taking the commission seat of Matt Milligan, who announced Monday he is moving from the Spring Hill area and therefore resigning from his seat.

“I certainly have an interest in serving if an opportunity presents itself,” Duda said.

Duda served as a Spring Hill alderman for 12 years, first being elected in 2005. He lost his seat in April in a close election to Spring Hill Alderman Jeff Graves. Duda said he has lived in Williamson County since 1994 and has a good working relationship with several commissioners.

He said several of those commissioners asked him to step into the role.

Duda said he has picked up a nomination form from the county and has reached out to current District 3 Commissioner David Pair, who is the other Spring Hill representative on the county commission.

Pair and other commissioners will have a chance to nominate a replacement for Milligan, whose last official day will be Aug. 26. The County Commission will vote in September to fill the rest of Milligan’s term.

Duda said there’s plenty of time for discussions with commissioners about his interest.

“I’ve been deeply appreciative of Matt Milligan’s service over the last three years,” Duda said. “We’re going to miss him.”

