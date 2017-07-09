Former Brentwood High, Vanderbilt star part of All-Star Futures game

By CHIP CIRILLO

Bryan Reynolds, a former Brentwood and Vanderbilt star, played Sunday evening in the All-Star Futures Game for top Major League Baseball prospects in the minor leagues in Miami on Sunday.

The game, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla., featured 27 of the top 100 prospects for the Major League.

The 22-year-old center fielder is hitting .294 with 31 RBI and four home runs for the San Jose Giants in Class A Advanced.

Reynolds was the San Francisco Giants’ top pick in last year’s draft, going in the second round as the 59th overall selection.

San Francisco didn’t have a first-round pick in 2016.

“He has the ability to play baseball. That’s why we got him,” San Jose manager Nestor Rojas told MLB.com. “He has great tools, baseball-wise. He’s been more consistent now, and he’s developed. We’ve done a good job teaching him the right way — the right approach at the plate, the right approach fielding the ball, the right approach on the bases. He’s a very smart kid, and he’s applied it really quick.”

Reynolds, known for his speed-power combination, will play for the U.S. team in the Futures Game.

MLB.com ranked the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Reynolds as the Giants’ third-best prospect entering this season.

The switch-hitting Reynolds hit .317 for Augusta in Class A last season.

Former Vanderbilt pitcher Tyler Beede, San Francisco’s top prospect who is now with Sacramento in Class AAA, played in the Futures Game for the Giants’ organization in 2015.

Reynolds hit .330 with a team-high 13 homers as a junior at Vanderbilt during his final season with the Commodores in 2016.