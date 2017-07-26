Former County Commissioner Judy Hayes wins top volunteer award

Photo: Judy Hayes gives her acceptance speech at the Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community and Volunteer Spirit Awards // Photo by Cliff Hightower

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Former County Commissioner and volunteer Judy Hayes won the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer award Wednesday night by Franklin Tomorrow, one of the top honors of the night.

“I haven’t done anything but play on a team and try to be a cheerleader,” Hayes said, as she choked up from receiving the honor.

She won the award at the 11th Annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community and Volunteer Spirit Awards, held at the Franklin Theater.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson and his chief of staff, Dianne Giddens nominated Hayes for the award. Anderson took the stage and presented the award to her.

Anderson has known Hayes since 1987 and he said when he thinks of women in the Bible, she is the closest comparison he can think of.

“There’s always people who make a difference,” he said.

He said the difference she has made in Williamson County can be seen everywhere.

Hayes spent 28 years as a County Commissioner and also served as an elementary school teacher. She was the first chairman of Williamson, Inc., helped get the Williamson County Fair back on track after a 50-year hiatus and has been involved heavily in recycling and environmental efforts.

Julian Bibb, longtime Franklin attorney, also picked up the Franklin Tomorrow Business Legacy Award. The lawyer who is well known for his conservation work, said just a few words, thanking his wife, Jayne, and his family.

“I’m incredibly touched by my dear, sweet friends,” he said.

Liz McLaurin, president and CEO of the Land Trust for Tennessee, talked about working with him for years on acquiring conservation easements and saving land. Over the last 17 years, the Land Trust has protected more than 120,000 acres across the state with 50 conservation projects and 6,172 acres preserved in Williamson County.

She said Bibb had a role in all of it.

“Nobody in Franklin deserves with award more than you do,” she said, looking at Bibb.

Connie Clark, current member of the Tennessee Supreme Court, told the audience about Bibb’s long legal career and said that alone would make him eligible for an award.

She said one of his biggest legacies is being known as helping reclaim the Franklin Battlefield “acre-by-acre, foot-by-foot.”

“He’s led in so many ways,” she said.

Other awards and winners of the night include:

President’s Award: Franklin Tomorrow Board Member Mike Alexander

Civic Group: Cross Point Church of Franklin and VITA tax preparation

Corporate Team: APCOM Inc. and Carbine & Associates

Corporate Volunteer: Brian Evans of Tractor Supply

Volunteer Spirit: Susan Edenfield, Eunetta Kready, Ann Logan and Andy Marshall

Youth Initiative: Destiny Moore and Threads of Care

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.