Former Franklin representative may face thousands in fines for 690 alleged campaign violations

By EMILY R. WEST

In a 30-page show-cause notice from the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance, former Franklin representative Jeremy Durham will have to answer to allegedly breaking campaign finance law up to 690 times.

The bureau’s executive director, Drew Rawlins, sent the letter dated Feb. 28 to Durham. Earlier in February, the Registry of Election Finance accepted an audit of the Republican’s finances dating back to January 2013-June 2016. Durham’s legal representation, Peter Strianse, never wanted the audit released and argued with the Registry to keep it private.

The letter spells out how the Franklin ex-lawmaker took in campaign funds, but allegedly failed to disclose them properly or not at all. It also alleges misuse of funding. Throughout the process, Durham has not admitted to any wrong-doing, and ceased communication with the Home Pages after the Aug. 4 primary.

The show-cause notice also alleges a failure to report nearly $76,000 worth in itemized expenditures in a myriad of ways including: spending money on restaurants, downtown Franklin establishments, hotel rooms, and plane tickets. It also details expenses used for media outlets such as the Williamson Herald and WAKM 950 AM and the George Jones museum, to just name a few.

Rawlins’ letter also detailed the following allegations:

1. Failure to report $36,334 in contributions during the audit period. This included unitemized contributions of $100 or less. It also involved cash contributions totaling $5,122.

$24,461 in contributions deposited into the campaign account from contributors who gave more than $100 was also not reported. Those checks included: Williamson County Commissioner Todd Kaestner, Cathy and John Simmonds, Nashville car dealership owner, Lee Beaman, and big-time Republican donors Tracy and Cynthia Miller.

2. Failure to report $4,600 in contributions where the associated funds cannot be identified as being deposited into a bank account. This included at least 10 donors from 2014 through 2015.

3. Failure to report $10,623.70 in interest earned on campaign funds and depositing $1,637.50 of that interest into his personal account.

4. Receipt of $5,500 in contributions over the campaign limits. This included money from Lee Beaman, Tracy and Cynthia Miller and Kent Davis.

5. Failure report $6,500 of contributions intended for PACs he controlled to his campaign account. This includes money from the same contribution from Ken Davis, which had three deposit slips attached to the check. One went to the campaign account, his political action committee, and to the Volunteer Values PAC. Davis’ check, dated April 2014, was made out to Durham but with the memo line indicating PAC.

6. Failure to accurately disclose the names of several contributors. This included Grumpy’s Bail Bond’s Leah Hulan, Franks Realty’s Jimmy Franks, and Magli Realty Company’s Boyce Magli.

7. Failure to accurately report campaign expenditures. Durham’s record keeping compared to the audit’s shows a $51,140 difference. This also included the alleged failure to report nearly $76,000 worth in itemized expenditures.

8. Dispersion of $10,176.35 in campaign funds for prohibited activities. Purchases range from landscaping to University of Tennessee football tickets. They also include expenses for his wife, Jessica, along with personal items for himself. Items such as tailored made suits and sunglasses were purchased. Here’s the full list.

9. Cash withdrawals and reimbursements to himself in the amount of $11,927.43 from campaign funds without support. Of that, $5,750 was spent during the audit period. The letter said records all indicated several purchases on Durham’s credit card, which totaled up to $4,733.

10. Reimbursement of $7,702.07 in expenses to himself from his campaign account that were also reimbursed by the State of Tennessee. These expenses were tied to the ALEC conference attended by Durham and his wife. It included airfare, taxi rides, Internet expenses and a registration fee.

According to the letter:

The state-paid diem is to cover lodging/food and other incidental costs. You made purchases at various restaurants or snack/coffee/convenience shops on the same day you were receiving a per diem. As you maintained no records; what was purchased and/or number of guest couldn’t be determined.

11. Failure to retain sufficient expense records to determine whether all expenditures were allowable. This translates into providing copies of all checks, bank statements, and vendor receipts for two years after the date of the election.

12. Dispersion of $64,800 for promissory and convertible note activity.

What happens next?

Strianse and Durham will have until May 1 to collect their evidence and present their argument to the Registry. The issue in its entirety will come back before the Registry at it’s board meeting in June.

Strianse said Durham might appear at this meeting, which is scheduled for June 14 at 10:30 a.m.

These 690 violations could cost up to $10,000 each. However, Rawlins stated that no fine figure has been calculated for Durham.

Emily West covers Franklin, education, and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.