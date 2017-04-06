Former Lady Vols Athletic Director will keynote Woman’s Club luncheon

The Brentwood-Franklin Woman’s Service Club’s annual luncheon fundraiser, Step Up, It’s A Charity Affair, is coming up on May 2 at Brentwood Country Club.

Joan Cronan, University of Tennessee Lady Vols’ Athletic Director Emeritus, consultant and advisor to the University Chancellor, is the keynote speaker for the event,which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

The Brentwood Country Club is at 5123 Country Club Drive.

Here are a few career highlights from the event’s distinguished guest speaker:

Under the vision and direction of Cronan, a heavily-requested speaker on leadership and motivation on national and local levels, the University of Tennessee Lady Vols garnered a reputation as one of the most visible and respected programs throughout the nation.

UT’s success in both the athletic and academic realms speaks volumes to her decision-making and leadership ability, as demonstrated by her appointment to the 2010 NCAA Division 1 Leadership Council and selection by her peers as the president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) in 2008-09. Cronan is also a former president of the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators (NACWAA).

Both organizations have also honored Cronan. She was selected by NACWAA to receive their 2005 Athletic Director of the Year award. In 2004, Cronan was honored by NACDA with their Southeast Region Athletic Director of the Year award. In 2009, Cronan was presented with the Women of Achievement Award: “Women Who Make a Difference” by the International Women’s Forum. And in 2011, the United States Sports Academy elected her as an Emeritus Member of its Board of Trustees.

In February of 2014, the U.S. Sports Academy named her to its board of trustees. She served as chair of Leadership Knoxville in 2015 and is a member of Tennessee Leadership as well.

Cronan will sign copies of her book, Sports is Life with the Volume Turned Up! UT memorabilia and gift cards will also be available for purchase.

For tickets to the luncheon, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/step-up-its-a-charity-affair-tickets-33441181474