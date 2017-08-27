Former Olympic Bobsled Developmental Team member and businessman looks at filling commission spot

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Josh Penfold, a Cub Scout den leader who holds a doctorate in American Studies said he is highly interested in becoming the District 3 County Commissioner.

“I strongly support our schools, balanced and strategic growth and the work being done to create a community that will be thriving for our future,” Penfold wrote in an application letter.

The Williamson County Commission is currently taking applications for the District 3 commission seat. The seat will soon be vacant after commissioner Matt Milligan moves out of the district.

Penfold is currently ecommerce manager for Carlstar Group/Carlisle Transportation Products in Franklin.

He holds a doctorate in American Studies and was a former member of the USA Bobsled Olympic Developmental Team in the mid 2000s.

He is a father of seven children and has a history serving with educational nonprofits, chambers of commerce and community development organizations, he said. He has also been a successful coach and mentor in the past for small startup businesses.