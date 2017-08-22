Former school board member Mezera now vying for commission

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A former Williamson County school board chairman is now interested in serving on the County Commission.

P.J. Mezera of Thompson’s Station wrote in an application letter for the District 3 County Commission seat that he is aware of the duties of the position and able to do them.

“I have faithfully served my district before as their elected representative on the Williamson County Board of Education and I fullfilled my term with their good will,” Mezera wrote.

Mezera served on the school board from 2012 to 2016, but did not seek reelection. He served as chairman of the school board from 2014 to 2015.

He is now applying for the District 3 County Commission seat being vacated by Matt Milligan, who resigned due to moving out of the district. The County Commission is expected to vote on a replacement in September.

He graduated from Stetson University in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree.

Mezera is currently principal and vice president of sales and engineering at Merryman-Farr Mechanical Contractors.

He has been married 26 years and has nine children.