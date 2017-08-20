Former Spring Hill alderman wants to try his hand at County Commissioner

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Jonathan Duda, a longtime Spring Hill alderman, knows government, so he wants to bring that knowledge to the Williamson County Commission.

“I believe my 12 years as alderman for the city of Spring Hill, the healthy working relationships with Williamson County officials that I have formed during that time and my ability to be an effective team member would be an asset to the County Commission as we face head-on the challenges our county experiences as a result of the rapid growth we have experienced,” Duda wrote in an application letter.

Williamson County has currently received five applications for the District 3 County Commission spot. This seat was left vacant by former County Commissioner Matt Milligan, who recently moved out of the area.

The commission is expected to vote in September on a replacement.

Duda threw his hat into the ring early. An attorney by trade, Duda served on the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman for 12 years before being defeated for reelection in April.

He has served on numerous city governmental bodies from the planning commission to the historic commission.

He is an ardent historical preservationist and currently serves with the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County.