Former Spring Hill police officer pleads guilty to sexual misconduct in district court

Photo courtesy of the Spring Hill Police Department

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Former Spring Hill Police Officer Christopher Odom, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for engaging in unwanted sexual contact on Tuesday.

Odom admitted Tuesday in U.S. District Court to forcing sexual contact on a female motorist in June 2016.

According to the indictment, Odom pulled over the driver for a dysfunctional license plate light near The Crossing shopping center in Spring Hill. The driver informed him she had a suspended license so he asked her to write down her birthday, name and phone number for him to run.

Odom then ordered the victim to leave her car and brought her to the side of his patrol car. He tried to kiss the victim and shoved his hand down her pants. He then put the victim’s hand on his penis.

He then gave the victim a fake name before she and her passenger were allowed to leave the scene.

“This office will never tolerate such an abuse of power by a public servant,” U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran said. “The few who choose to dishonor their badge and violate their oath will be held accountable for their actions. I commend the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for initiating a swift and thorough investigation which ultimately led to this defendant pleading guilty.”

Odom previously pleaded guilty to charges of sexual battery and official misconduct regarding other female motorists in Maury County. He is also facing related state charges in Williamson County.

The former officer was placed on administrative leave and then fired within days of the accusations in August 2016. The Maury County Grand Jury later indicted Odom on one count of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of official misconduct.

Odom was arrested on October 3, 2016. The case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Henry Leventis and Sara Beth Myers.

For this charge, Odom faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He will be sentenced by United States District Judge Aleta Trauger on March 9, 2018.