Former State Rep. Durham says state at fault for campaign finance discrepancy

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham lashed out Friday at the newest reports saying there is a discrepancy in his campaign finances.

He says the discrepancy exists because the state won’t tell him what the amount should be.

“They’ve got to give me the beginning number…” he said. “I just didn’t know what to put.”

The Franklin Republican who was expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly last September just filed his latest campaign form. There is a discrepancy of almost $44,000 between his beginning balance and ending balance.

Drew Rawlins, executive director for the Tennessee Registry of Elections, could not be reached for comment Friday.

According to election finance records online, Durham reported a beginning balance of $109,147.39. His ending balance is $65,204.94.

Durham said that he doesn’t know what his beginning balance should be at this point because he went through an audit and fined a record $465,000, the largest in state history for the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.

“I just went through the most lengthy audit in history,” Durham said.

Durham has been embattled since January 2016 when he was accused of sexually harassing three women. The Tennessee General Assembly later expelled him after an Attorney General report said he had sexually harassed 22 women. The report gave details about how he supposedly had sexual intercourse with one 20-year-old woman on his couch in his office.

Durham’s troubles continued when he was kicked out of the Tennessee-Florida game last September during an altercation with a Florida fan.

Durham said he admits there were some discrepancies in the campaign financing he turned in over the years because he said he trusted those who were handling the finances to file properly. That’s why he said he is waiting for the state registry to give him the proper balance.

“We both agree it’s not the right number,” Durham said.

Another thing that has came out of the latest election filing is that in one box he put “Ask Moeck,” Jay Moeck is the state auditor who conducted the investigation of Durham’s finances. Media reports showed some state officials took exception to him putting that on the finance disclosure.

“All I said was ‘Ask Moeck,’” Durham said. “I don’t know how you take that as offensive.”

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.