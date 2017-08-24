Home
Former teacher, school volunteer now a Realtor with Kerr

Living in Williamson County since 1994, Alli Finney has witnessed the growth of this area from many perspectives.

In Middle Tennessee she has been a student, in the service industry, an educator, a newlywed, then a parent. Alli understands the varied needs of Williamson County residents.

Alli Finney, Kerr & Co RealtyEducation is a passion for Alli. She looks back fondly at her years as a WCS 1st grade teacher. A few years after her son was born, she began volunteering in Williamson County Schools, becoming PTO President at his elementary school and leading a WCS parent group. Most of her volunteer hours are now spent on the board of the Tennessee Association for the Gifted.

Alli has been a Realtor since 2012, primarily working with her mother, Diane Balciar. Recently earning the Accredited Staging Professional® certification, Alli is excited to assist clients preparing their homes for the market.

Get in touch with Alli: 
Mobile: (615) 416-4058
Office: (615) 905-1408

 allifinney@me.com

About Kerr & Co Realty

Longtime Williamson County Realtor and former President of the Williamson County Association of Realtors®, Chip Kerr, launched Kerr & Co Realty in March of this year. Kerr & Co provides full service, highly professional real estate purchase or sale transactions with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the business. Learn more at KerrandCoRealty.com.

