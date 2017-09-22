Former WCSB member Eric Welch rejoins board after Burgos resignation

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Williamson County Schools Board added a new member Thursday night as Eric Welch was sworn in to fill former member Beth Burgos’ spot as the District 10 representative.

Welch, 45, is a returning member of the board who previously served in the same seat from 2010-2014 until he lost his reelection to Burgos.

After Burgos’ resignation in August, Welch applied and was unopposed for this interim position.

“It’s a privilege and honor to be here serving the students of Williamson County with you. I look forward to being a member of the team and to helping advance the great work I know his board has been doing recently,” Welch said at Thursday’s meeting.

Welch, who has one son in Williamson County Schools and another who graduated from the district, emphasized the importance of connection to the community in his remarks Thursday.

“An easy way to confuse a military brat is to ask them ‘where are you from?’” Welch said. “But being here it’s been very easy to give my children something I didn’t have, and that’s roots in the community.”

Welch was appointed to the board by the Williamson County Commission on Sept. 11 with opposition from commissioners Kathy Danner, Barb Sturgeon, Sherri Clark and Brandon Ryan.