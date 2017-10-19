Forum will discuss workplace divides among Millennials, Boomers

NASHVILLE INSTITUTE FOR FAITH AND WORK

A live case study between a Millennial senior-level manager at Lyft and a Baby Boomer senior-level manager at Adams & Reese will be part of a forum on Nov. 9, 2017 to discuss generational division at work and how managers and workers can leverage differences for more fruitful and fulfilling work.

The event, which is open to the public, takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Houston Station, 434 Houston Street, in Nashville. The cost is $25. Register at www.nifw.org/generations.

The event will not be a Millennial bashing session, nor “out with the old, in with the new.” Rather, the evening will provide institutional case studies on enhancing cross-generation workforces.

“It’s no secret there is generational division in workplaces across the vocational spectrum,” said Missy Wallace, executive director of the Nashville Institute for Faith and Work , in a press release announcing the event. “Boomers, Millennials, Traditionalists, Gen Xers, and Generation Edgers across the spectrum have different expectations in their day-to-day work which can lead to gaps and misunderstandings.

“This is not ‘out with the old, in with

the new’ but instead of furthering workplace division, we hope this evening will provide a gateway to fruitful dialogue about the unique and necessary benefits each generation brings to the workplace.”

Speakers at the event include:

● BridgeWorks Keynote Speaker and Consultant, Phil Gwoke

● Adams & Reese Managing Partner,

● Lyft Tennessee Head of Marketing, Joel Rakes

A self-proclaimed “generation junkie,” Phil Gwoke is a Keynote Speaker and Consultant for BridgeWorks, an organization aimed to bridge generational gaps in the marketplace.

Named Best Lawyers’ “Lawyer of the Year” in 2014 for Government Relations, Guilford Thornton Jr. has served as Managing Partner at Adams & Reese in March 2015, leading his firm with integrity and excellence.

Joel Rakes heads up Lyft Tennessee’s marketing division, based in Nashville, and provides the regional marketing voice for the fastest-growing ride-sharing company in the United States.

The Nashville Institute for Faith and Work is dedicated to helping individuals and groups integrate their Christian faith into their day-to-day work in a way that brings about human and organizational flourishing in Nashville and beyond. The Institute, funded by Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee, aims to serve all of Nashville in an ecumenically-sensitive manner.