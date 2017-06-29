Foster mom seeks donations to help teens in foster care buy school clothes

By A.J. DUGGER III

A local foster parent is partnering with S.A.F.E., a Franklin company that supports foster families, to have a gift card drive for Williamson County teenagers in foster care.

The drive is called “Teens Dress for Success.”

“We want our teens to buy their own clothes and get to shop and live like normal teens,” said Julie Sutton, a foster mother partnering with S.A.F.E for the project. “What we’re trying to do is get VISA and MasterCard gift cards. We’re trying to get at least $100 in gift cards for each teen. The deadline is July 25 because we’d like to get them to the kids so they can shop before school starts.”

Sutton says that teenagers are generally left out, so the card drive was a special way to honor them.

“A lot of foster parents are interested in children 12 years old or under, or they want babies. But that’s not what we get in state custody. They’re typically teens,” Sutton said. “As of May, there were 45 teens in state custody in Williamson County. The number has gone up since then, so we’re looking at maybe 50 teens in Department of Children’s Services custody right now.”

Sutton explained that many Williamson County teenagers in state custody are sent to other counties or group homes in Memphis or Chattanooga because there are not a lot of foster homes in Williamson County.

“We just don’t have enough foster homes to accommodate our teens,” said Sutton. “Unfortunately there’s a high turnover rate in foster homes. Foster care is both rewarding and stressful. There’s a lot going on. You have a caseworker coming to your house twice a month. You have court appointments, foster care review board, and a family service counselor that comes once a month as well.”

Sutton personally enjoys being a foster parent. To become one, a class is required. “You have to go through PATH (Parents As Tender Healers) Training. It’s a six-week training course. You go once a week for four hours,” said Sutton.

Sutton says that the gift card drive is a great part of boosting the spirits of these teenagers, who are often ignored in favor of younger children. “We want our foster teens to feel normal and have the same shopping experience as other teens.”