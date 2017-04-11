Six new public safety officers sworn in at Monday night commission meeting

From left to right: Commissioner Ken Travis, Commissioner Mark Gorman, Vice-Mayor Jill Burgin, Mayor Regina Smithson, Matthew Bruland, Trevor Denault, Derek Hershner, Dylan Scharlau, Commissioner Rhea Little, Commissioner Anne Dunn

BY LANDON WOODROOF

City Commissioners formally welcomed a host of new public safety officers to Brentwood at their Monday night meeting.

In total, four new firefighters and two new police officers were sworn in at the meeting.

“It is my pleasure to introduce four of the newest members to the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department,” Chief Brian Goss said. “As you know our organization’s been around for going on 31 years so we’re starting to turnover some personnel a little more rapidly than we have in the past. And these fine young men are part of our future as we move forward.”

The four firefighters sworn will bring Fire & Rescue back to full staff, Goss said. The men who took their oaths in this department Monday night were:

Matthew Bruland: “Matthew is our lone local resident, coming all the way from Franklin,” Goss joked before introducing Bruland. Bruland has a bachelor of science degree in religion from Liberty University, and currently works as an EMT for Williamson Emergency Medical Services. He also volunteers for the Williamson County Rescue Squad. He will graduate from the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, in May and then be assigned to an engine company.

Trevor Denault: Denault, who comes from Bloomington, Illinois, joins the department shortly after graduating from paramedic school in his home state. Previously he worked as an EMT and volunteer firefighter and received an associate’s degree in Fire Service Technology. He is currently enrolled at the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. After he graduates in May, he will be assigned to an engine company with Brentwood Fire & Rescue.

Derek Hershner: Hershner has worked most recently in Chattanooga doing emergency response and fire protection for Volkswagen Group of America, although he is originally from Mt. Vernon, Ohio. He is a fully certified paramedic/firefighter who has six years of experience in firefighting and emergency medical services. Hershner has numerous certifications and is partway towards a degree in Emergency Medical Service Technology.

Dylan Scharlau: Scharlau has experience working both as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician in midstate New York. He is actually from Alexander, New York, but has most recently been in Greenfield, Tennessee. He is certified as a Firefighter II and has an associate’s degree in Fire Protection Technologies. “Dylan is already on the job actually working in one of our engine companies,” Goss said.

After the firefighters took their oaths of office, Chief Thomas Walsh with the Brentwood Police Department stepped forward.

“It’s my pleasure tonight to introduce the two newest police officers” in the department, he said, adding that they have actually been working since December.

Those two officers were:

Tony Diaz-Jiminez: Diaz-Jiminez comes to the police department from the field of information technology. In 2008, he graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems and has worked in the IT field in Tennessee and Florida since then. Diaz-Jiminez is originally from Minnesota, although he was raised in Florida. He recently moved to Spring Hill with his wife, Mariel, and young son, A.J. On March 31, he graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. He is currently involved in field training. “We are pleased to have Tony as an employee and welcome him to the Brentwood Police Department family,” Walsh said.

Alison Smith: Smith was raised in Cheatham County and received her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2015 from Austin Peay State University. Smith previously served as an auxiliary police officer with the Ashland City Police Department. She currently lives in Chapmansboro, where she enjoys nature photography, cooking and gardening. She graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on March 31 and is undergoing field training at present. “We are pleased to have Alison as an employee and welcome her to the Brentwood Police Department family,” Walsh said.

Commissioner Anne Dunn took a moment during the meeting to reflect on everyone’s swearing in.

“At one point we had mass swearing ins, not individual oaths,” she said. “But the commission at that time decided that anybody who was willing to put their life on the line, it’s kind of like a group wedding, nobody wants to take their wedding vows with a large group.”

She said that it was worth the time to listen to individual officers each read their own oaths of office.

“You’re willing to give your life, and if there were 20 of you we are happy to sit through each individual one because you each deserve it,” she said.

Mayor Regina Smithson thanked the new officers for their willingness to serve and thanked the familes who accompanied many of them to the meeting Monday night.

“We appreciate the family support you have, it’s so important,” she said.