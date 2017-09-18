Four of eight Father Ryan National Merit semifinalists are from Williamson share 0 0 0 0

Father Ryan High School in Nashville announced last week that eight

Seniors have been named National Merit Semi-Finalists, and four of those students hail from Williamson County.

Ryan Conger, Emma Dooling, Quentin Rummo, and Ryan Kelley, all residents of

Williamson County, were among the eight honorees. They were joined by their

classmates Kade Foster, Caroline Kreh, Rachel Phan, and Michael Valencia, in addition to school President Jim McIntyre

and Principal Paul Davis, in a ceremony

announcing the national distinction.

Conger, Dooling, and Kelley are all parishioners and alumni of St. Matthew Catholic School and Church in the Temple Hills community, while Rummo is an

alumnus of Grassland Middle School in Franklin and a parishioner of St. Philip.

Having eight students be recognized for this distinguished honor puts Father Ryan in a class of their own; no Catholic school in Tennessee matched this number, and this is the second year in a row that Father Ryan

boasts the most National Merit Semi-Finalists of any Catholic school in Tennessee.

“We’re so proud of these eight students. They represent Father Ryan’s commitment to academic excellence, and their work ethic, both in and out of the classroom, is unmatched,” McIntyre said.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a

detailed scholarship application, in which

they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Those who made it to the Finalist level will be notified in February.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2018 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.