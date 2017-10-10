FRA girls golf wins state title; BA boys place second

Franklin Road Academy’s girls golf team repeated as Division II-A champion Tuesday, while Brentwood Academy’s boys team tied for second in the DII-AA tournament.

FRA dominated the girls field at 13-over par. Tzunami Polito shot +5 through two rounds, while Angelina Chan shot +8. Boyd Buchanan came in second at +39. Polito placed second and Chan was third in the DII-A girls individual tournament

BA tied Briarcrest for second place at 20-over in the DII-AA boys tournament. Memphis University School won at +18.

BA’s Alex Cobb broke even through two rounds, while Coleman Jones shot +2 and Jackson Phillips shot +6. Jackson Elzinga shot +13.

Cobb placed fourth in the individual tournament, while Jones tied for fifth.

Christ Presbyterian Academy’s A Jacks Green captured the Division II-A boys individual tournament after shooting 11-under par through two rounds. FRA’s Josh Holtschlag tied for eight at +10.