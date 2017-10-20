FRA rebounds at Hickman County

Franklin Road Academy’s two-game losing streak ended Friday with a 48-7 win at Hickman County.

Quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs completed 6 of 6 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

All three of his scoring strikes came in the first quarter.

He hit wide receivers Riley Speed and Lance Wilhoite for 22-yard touchdown passes for a 13-0 lead with 8:40 left in the opening frame.

Watson Tansil returned an interception 62-yards for a touchdown and Strohn Johnson had a 29-yard touchdown reception to close the frame with a 27-0 advantage.

Brogan Wilson’s 46-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 34-0 lead with 8:42 remaining in the first half.

Speed later returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Will Johnson tacked on a 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Wilhoite closed the game with six catches for 92 yards, while Speed had four catches for 68 yards.

Tymon Mitchell led FRA’s defense with seven tackles and 1.5 sacks.