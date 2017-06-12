Franklin assault suspect’s court date next month

BY A.J. DUGGER III

A Dickson man charged with aggravated assault for attacking the construction superintendent at an office development construction site on McEwen Drive in late May will appear in court next month to answer to felony charges.

Tower Circle Construction Superintendent Charlie Dickson noticed 43 year-old Gerard Kalbfell trespassing on the property at approximately 7 p.m. on May 26, 2017, according to the arrest warrant. Kalbfell did not have “effective consent” to be on the construction site, which is located just east of I-65 along McEwen Drive.

Despite a warning from Dickson that he would call police, Kalbfell remained on the property, grabbed a glass bottle and smashed Dickson in the face, according to charges filed against him. He is accused of assaulting Dickson further by attacking him briefly with his fists, and then striking him in the back of the head with a nearby construction tool. Kalbfell attempted to strangle Dickson by putting him into a choke hold, the warrant stated. Dickson was barely able to remain conscious.

As Kalbfell fled the scene, an injured Dickson managed to get the attention of a passing car for help. He was taken to the Williamson Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. After an investigation by Franklin Police, Kalbfell was arrested four days later on May 30, 2017. He is free on the $25,000 bond set by the magistrate. A statement from Franklin Police Lieutenant Charles Warner said the Franklin Police Department does not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

Kalbfell was arraigned on June 8 for “intentionally inflicted bodily harm” on Dickson and also for the use of two items as weapons. The charges are classified as aggravated assault, a Class D felony. Kalbfell will be back in court July 11 at 9 a.m.