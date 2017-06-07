Franklin businessman Bill Lee raises $1.3 million for governors race

Bill Lee, the Franklin businessman who owns The Lee Company, announced this week that he has raised $1.3 million in his campaign for governor.

The 57-year-old father of four adult children announced his bid for the Republican nomination for governor in April.

Gov. Bill Haslam is term limited and thus cannot run again.

Also in the race for the Republican nomination are Randy Boyd, former Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, who announced his bid in March, and state Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet, who joined the race in May.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean is the only Democrat who has announced his intention to run.

Lee made his fundraising announcement this week at a fundraiser at performer Michael W. Smith’s barn in Franklin.

“We are humbled to see so much support from across Tennessee, Lee said.

Businessman Stuart McWhorter, Lee’s Campaign Finance Chairman, said the level of financial support was heartening.

“We know that Bill’s message is resonating with people across Tennessee, and this is just the beginning of our efforts. I am excited to see what lies ahead for this campaign,” he said

Anna McDonald, the former Finance Director for the Tennessee Republican Party, has joined the team as Finance Director for the campaign.

Lee, 57, officially filed as a candidate on Monday, April 24 and immediately began a “95 Counties in 95 Days RV Tour” of Tennessee.

He is a graduate of Franklin High School and Auburn University. He and his wife, Maria, live on their family farm in Williamson County. They have four children – Jessica (Lee) Stowell, 30; twin sons Jacob and Caleb (26); and Sarah Kate Lee, 21.

The Lee Company is his family-owned construction, facilities and home services company with offices and operations throughout Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama and Southern Kentucky. Lee Company employs more than 1,100 people and has annual revenue in excess of $225 million.

In addition to his work with Lee Company, Bill is also active in Triple L Ranch, a fourth-generation family farm, which operates a 1,000-acre, 400-head Hereford cattle operation, providing natural beef to farmers markets and farm to table restaurants throughout Middle Tennessee.

More information is available about Bill and his campaign at BillLee.com.