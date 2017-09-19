Franklin Civil War Round Table will mark 10th anniversary with author program

Longtime University of Georgia football coach and Civil War Trust Board Member Vince Dooley will be on hand to help the Franklin Civil War Round Table mark its 10th anniversary in October.

The meeting will be held at Travellers Rest Plantation in Nashville, and those interested in attending are urged to reserve a seat soon.

Travellers Rest was built by John Overton in 1799. The Round Table will meet at the Travellers Rest banquet facility located at 636 Farrell Parkway, Nashville, located just off Franklin Road.

Dooley is an Alabama native who played football for Auburn. He spent 25 years as the head coach of the University of Georgia Bulldogs, and another 15 years as the university’s athletic director. He has written a memoir about his years in football, but also edited a Civil War book, The Legion’s Fighting Bulldog, which showcases the writings of Lt. Col. William Gaston Delony, a University of Georgia graduate, who served in the Georgia state legislature prior to the war.

In order to facilitate this program, the Franklin Civil War Round Table is partnering with the

Friends of Fort Negley and the Battle of Nashville Preservation Society.

There will be a modest admission fee. Please email:

gregwade55@yahoo.com to reserve your seat(s).