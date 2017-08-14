Franklin comes together for peaceful solidarity with Charlottesville

Gatherers hold hands Monday night as they call for peace and unity and pray for those who lost their lives.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

About 50 people gathered Monday night on the steps of the courthouse and later in the public square in Franklin to show solidarity with those in Charlottesville who were threatened and lost their lives over the weekend.

“I was appalled to see the amount of hate,” Missy Horesh, who helped organize the event, said.

She said she could not stand for the amount of hate and racism shown by white supremacists during the violence in Charlottesville.

“There’s no place for that kind of hate in America,” Horesh, who lives in Brentwood, said.

On Friday, 32-year-old Heather Heyer and two Virginia State Troopers, Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates, 40, died. Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured as a car plowed into a group marching through the streets of Charlottesville. The State Troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area.

Heyer was part of a group counter-protesting white supremacists, the KKK, neo-Nazis and alt right groups who came to Charlottesville to protest the potential removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee.

Several local groups put up a Facebook event Sunday, calling for Solidarity with Charlottesville and remembering those who died.

Horesh said her own husband is Jewish and she can not stand to see any sort of hatred being spread like this.

“At least it’s not going to go unchallenged,” she said. “That’s for sure.”

Many showed up to the event Monday with Black Lives Matter shirts on or holding signs saying “More Love” or “Stop Hate.”

Elizabeth TeSelle, a Maury County resident, said people “have to stand up” to hate.

She said after America elected a black president, Barack Obama, many thought the days of hate for minorities were behind them.

“We thought we fixed it,” she said. “We thought it was better.”

However, TeSelle said several of her friends, who are black, said they knew “it was this bad.”

Stacy Perry, of Franklin, was there with two other friends. She said the message was simple.

“We can stand together in love,” she said.

