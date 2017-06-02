Franklin country singer tells story of recovery

By A.J. DUGGER III

Talented Franklin Country Singer Michael Ricks has overcome the odds, and is telling his inspirational story through his new music and upcoming book, From Cult to Country (An Asthmatic’s Journey to Find More Air).

Ricks’ journey has been a very difficult one – he withstood a house fire in 2006, a suicide attempt in 2008, and was homeless three times during 2014 and 2015. However, he finds joy through songwriting, performing, and uplifting others.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Ricks is the oldest of nine brothers and sisters. He suffered medical neglect for four years as a child.

“I had severe asthma, but I had no medication for four years. It would take me on these three-day episodes. For example, on a Monday I would have inability to breathe except breathing very little. This would last until Wednesday.”

The singer witnessed his six month-old brother die from meningitis because of medical neglect, and the incident depressed him for years. It was through a lot of prayer and counseling that he recovered.

“I have experienced tremendous love, hope and recovery through counseling and finding the true and real Jesus. Now I am telling my story,” Ricks said.

Songwriting was also a creative outlet for the musician. Ricks released a 2008 album called Songs of Deliverance, and has co-written hit songs for other artists. His credits include “I believe in love” by Melinda Doolittle of American Idol fame, “I’m From the Country” by Tracey Byrd and “Feel the Rain” by Sarah Kay.

Ricks moved to Franklin in 2009 and can be spotted easily around the city. His curly hair and ever-present banjo slung over his shoulder are only two of his trademarks. His voice is another; a breezy tenor that can slide up and down a melody and convey a wide vocabulary of emotions.

He plays banjo, guitar (electric and acoustic), keyboards, bass and drums. He also leads the worship music at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville. “Hopefully we’ll be doing some touring once my book and new music comes out,” Ricks said. His studio engineer is Dale Dudley. Jason Wyatt, former lead singer of The Lost Trailers, is producing his music.

Ricks performs on Mondays and Thursdays from 7 through 9 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom as part of the Mellow Summer Music series. For more information on Ricks and his upcoming book, visit http://www.fromculttocountry.com/