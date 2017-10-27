Franklin dominates Dickson County in season finale

By JUSTIN ANDERSON | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

While the Franklin Rebels were already eliminated from playoff contention entering Friday’s matchup against Dickson County, that didn’t keep them from closing the season on a high note.

On a cold, wet and windy Friday night at home, the Rebels cruised past the Cougars for a 31-0 victory.

It was their second straight win to close the season 3-7.

“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Franklin head coach Donnie Webb said. “They come to practice everyday and work hard. There isn’t a senior in the state of Tennessee that starts out the season and says this is how we want our season to end, but to come out and fight and win our last two games, it just shows what type of kids they are and what they’re going to be the rest of their lives.”

Senior quarterback Carter Hendry led the charge with 77 passing yards, 59 rushing yards and four touchdowns (2 run), while the defense held Dickson County to 120 total yards.

The victory was the Rebels’ first shutout of the season.

Hendry opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown on the team’s second offensive drive.

On the ensuing Cougar drive, Franklin’s Jett Wilson picked off Dickson County quarterback Darian Burns.

The Rebels missed a field goal, but then recovered a Cougar fumble to set up a beautiful 16-yard touchdown strike from Hendry to Chancellor Bright for a 14-point advantage.

Just before halftime, Franklin receiver Gentry Neese carried the load for the Rebels, as he made a spectacular 20-yard catch on the sideline with two Cougar defenders on him. The Rebels went back to him again for a six-yard touchdown, giving the Rebels a 21-0 advantage entering halftime.

The Rebs came out the half and connected on a 32-yard field goal before melting the clock.

Hendry later capped off the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run.

Running back Matt Gaca led the Rebels on the ground with 127 rushing yards on 21 carries.