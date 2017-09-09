Franklin dominates McGavock for first win

By MICHAEL CURTIS | Photos By STEVE WHEELER

The Franklin Rebels broke through their season-opening, three-game losing streak with a 34-7 win against McGavock Friday.

Franklin senior quarterback Carter Hendry led the way for the Rebels with 81 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

“It feels good, it’s a confidence booster,” Hendry said. “Obviously being 0-3 against a team that’s used to winning, it feels good to finally get one under our belt.”

The Rebels began the game with a quick three-and-out. During the Raiders’ opening drive, junior quarterback Harley Neal threw for 65 yards to Greg Hanserd. Immediately after that play, Ta’Micus Napier rushed for a 20-yard touchdown.

McGavock’s luck would run out at this point. On Franklin’s second drive, a couple of mental mistakes were made. On the first play, it fumbled, which resulted in a loss for 17 yards. This led to a false start, which cost them another 5 yards.

However, the game changed at this point. Hendry threw a 42-yard pass to Gentry Neese, which led to a 9-yard touchdown run by Gaca that tied the game at seven. Gaca finished with 94 rushing yards and one touchdown. Franklin head coach Donnie Webb was impressed with his team’s effort.

“The key was the offensive line and just staying with the process,” Webb said. “That’s all we have to do. When we take care of Franklin, I think we’re a good football team. I’m proud of these kids.”

Neese picked off Neal and returned it for a touchdown and 14-7 lead close to midway through the first quarter.

Rashad Jenkins extended the advantage to 21-7 with a 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.

Hendry tacked on the final touchdown with a 19-yard run a little over three minutes before halftime.

“I hope the momentum from this game carries over into the next game against Independence,” Hendry said. “I went to Independence my freshman year, so it’s a big game personally and a big game for our team, it being a region game.”

The Rebels boosted their lead with a field goal in each of the final two quarters. Franklin aims to keep up the energy next week when it faces Independence. McGavock is set to play LaVergne.