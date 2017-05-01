Franklin family to march for babies in Washington

By A.J. DUGGER III

Rachel Upshaw will be marching with her husband, toddler and 50 other families at the Strolling Thunder event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The walk on Capital Hill’s purpose is to urge Congress to take notice of the development and care of babies, especially during the fertile ages of zero to three years old.

The event was organized by the company ZERO TO THREE, and there are three main points that they wish to communicate to congress: how a child learns and grows; how investments in babies and toddlers are critical to our nation’s future; and why Congress must ‘Think Babies’ as it approaches its work.

“We’re wanting to raise awareness with members of Congress by letting them know our stories,” said Upshaw. Upshaw has a baby girl named Ella who will turn 17 months on May 10. “Child brain development between 0 and 3 years old is important and affects how much they grow and learn. They need to be with their families at that time,” she said.

Part of what inspired Upshaw to do this was the fact that she did not have a sufficient amount of time to stay home with Ella after having her. “Without access to flexible and paid time-off options for parents and affordable child care, we can’t give babies the best possible start,” said Upshaw.

The day will begin with Upshaw, her husband and Ella having a coffee with a representative from ZERO TO THREE. Later on, they will take part in Strolling Thunder around Capital Hill with other families from across the country.

“There is a representative family from each of the 50 states,” said Upshaw. “There will be babies from different areas. After the march, we’ll be meeting with our Congress representative and talking with her about our story and why it’s important for Congress to think about babies and our future.” At different parts of the day, Upshaw will have talks with Senators Bob Corker, Lamar Alexander and Representative Marsha Blackburn.

Being persuasive is of no difficulty for Upshaw. The Columbia native is an attorney at Karla C. Miller and Associates, PLLC. She received her Juris Doctor degree from The University of Memphis. She and her husband moved to Franklin shortly after she gave birth.

Strolling Thunder will begin at noon at Upper Senate Park.

Upshaw is passionate about Congress hearing the message of the marching families. She said, “Babies are our future, so it’s important that they receive the resources they need to thrive.”