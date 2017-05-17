Franklin gets “mood walls” to encourage emotional awareness

By A.J. DUGGER III

This month, the Insight Counseling Centers (I.C.C.) have put “Mood Walls” up in several Franklin locations with emotion buttons for people to take and wear.

I.C.C. is a local non-profit organization aiming to raise awareness of mental health issues and Mental Health Awareness Month.

“It was a super successful campaign last year in Nashville, and we decided to replicate it this year in Williamson County and Rutherford County,” said Taylor Cochran, director of development and marketing for Insight Counseling Centers.

“We launched National Mood in 2016. We had 10 mood walls with a thousand buttons on it that had 21 different emotions and colors written. The idea was that people could take a button off the wall to describe how they’re feeling and literally wear their emotion.”

The emotions on the stickers span from joyful, thankful confident, sad, numb, blah, grumpy, angry, confused, and other emotions. “People take all the emotions. We see people pick these clean, which shows how everybody really feels,” Cochran said.

The mood wall is a great way to evaluate how people are feeling and may lead to an exploration of their mental health. “It’s a way to identify what is actually going on. It’s an expression of an internal emotion. The next step is asking ‘Why? Why do I feel happy? Or joyful? Or sad?’” Cochran said.

Cochran explained that people should pay more attention to their feelings and not just physical pain. “People will go to the doctor and get physical checkups but they don’t do that for their mental health,” said Cochran.

After a person evaluates how they feel, Cochran says the next step is to express it. “Let people in. Don’t hold it inside. Identify what’s going on and talk about it.”

Williamson County’s mood wall locations include the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, Once Upon a Child, Rolling Hills Hospital and Saint Paul Episcopal Church.