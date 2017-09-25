Franklin golf captures region title

Franklin’s boys golf team captured a Class AAA state tournament berth with a score of +9 against Brentwood in the Region 6-AAA tournament Monday.

Sammy Brucker and Connor Hawkins led the Rebels at +1. Brucker won in the playoff to finish fourth overall.

Franklin’s Jack Morris finished +3 and Addison Carney went +4.

Brentwood’s Drew Howard (70) and Trenton Johnson (71) and Ravenwood’s Colin Alexander (72) qualified for the individual state tournament.

Brentwood’s Gigi Powers (80), Independence Haley Ray (83) and Nolensville’s Mary LoGiuduce (83) qualified for the Class AAA girls state tournament.