Franklin High School renovation temporarily deferred by county school board

Plans to renovate Franklin High School were deferred for 60 days by the Williamson County School Board at their work session Thursday night.

The school is in need of construction as well as designs and overall improvements. The board’s decision to hold off was in part due to the potential cost, which was previously estimated to be $9 million.

“It will be more than $9 million because construction costs have risen,” Williamson County School Chief Financial Officer, Leslie Holman said.

Mike Looney, superintendent of Williamson County Schools agreed.

“It might not be a good strategic move. I’d like a 60-day deferment. The numbers are going to likely change. We still want this to be done, but we’ll have to wait 60 days,” Looney said.

However, waiting also has its consequences.

“The longer we wait, the more expensive it will get,” Holman said. Looney explained further that he is unsure if the county commission will fund it due to it’s cost.

After more consideration, the board decided to take the item off the agenda for Monday’s meeting and reschedule it for a later date.