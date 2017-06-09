Franklin High student elected Girls State governor

By WCS InFocus

A Franklin High School student can add the title of governor to her long list of accomplishments. FHS junior Priscilla Kirkpatrick was elected governor of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Volunteer Girls State.

“Priscilla is a student who really knows no boundaries,” said FHS Assistant Principal Dr. Lauren Bauer. “She is continually challenging herself and growing. I have witnessed her collaborate with and encourage other students, seek help from her teachers to deepen her understanding and continue to find ways to be an asset to FHS.”

In the fall of 2016, teachers at FHS nominated junior girls with strong leadership skills to attend Girls State in the summer.

Girls State focuses on teaching the girls more about the government by allowing them to experience it for themselves. They are split up into cities and get to elect their officials at the city, county and state level.

Priscilla was also chosen to be one of the 2017 Girls Nation Nominees.