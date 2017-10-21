Franklin High’s "Ax of Murder" haunts the stage Oct. 26, 28-30

Franklin High Theatre presents Ax of Murder Oct. 26, 28-30

Just in time for Halloween, Franklin High School presents Ax of Murder, a ghostly whodunnit with a murderous twist.

Everyone’s heard of a haunted house. Probably even a haunted theater. But a

haunted play? Could it be haunted by the spirit of a man who recently died at the

theater?

Who knows, but wonder turns to fear when someone IS murdered on stage! And it seems as if no one could have done it. Nobody, that is, but perhaps a ghost.

The show opens Thursday, Oct. 26, with additional performances on Saturday, Oct. 28, Sunday, Oct. 29, and Monday, Oct. 30. Show times are 7 p.m., except Sunday, Oct. 29, when the matinee starts at 2 p.m.

The show will be performed at Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, and can be purchased at the door.

More than 30 students are performing or assisting with the show, which is being

directed by FHS theatre instructor Mark Saltalamachia.