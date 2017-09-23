Franklin Hot Shots Jump Rope Team to be on Kellie Pickler talk show

Four members of the Hot Shots Jump Rope Team from Franklin will appear on Pickler & Ben, a new daytime talk show hosted by country music star Kellie Pickler and Emmy-winning television personality Ben Aaron, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, on Nashville’s NewsChannel 5 WTVF.

Olivia Byrd, Cara Moyers, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford, all students at Franklin High School, were invited to display their rope-jumping talents on the show after producers learned of their success at the World Jump Rope Championship this summer in Orlando.

At the competition that featured 800 competitors from 30 countries, these four athletes won a total of six gold medals and earned top-10 finishes in nine other events. On Pickler & Ben, they perform a pairs Double Dutch routine and then invite Kellie and Ben to jump in and show their skills.

The Hot Shots team is coached by Lisa Arnold.

The Hot Shots begin tas early as 2nd grade, thanks to resources and opportunities provided by Hunters Bend Elementary. Grassland Middle School continues to support jumpers in grades 6-8. Older members attend Franklin High School, where they perform and offer workshops

Pickler & Ben airs daily on CMT, in addition to a list of affiliates nationwide. For a complete list of markets and airtimes, click here: Where to Watch.

For more information about the team, visit www.hotshotstn.org, Facebook at Hot Shots TN Jump Rope, or follow on Twitter @hotshotsjumpTN. To learn more about the sport of jump rope, visit www.worldjumprope.org.