Franklin interested in exploring convention center future

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Franklin will explore whether or not to buy the county’s portion of the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Convention Center or sell along with the county.

“We’re open to exploring all that,” said Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

The Williamson County Commission decided Monday to move forward with obtaining the market value on its half of the convention center. The county is looking at selling it in order to help raise funds for more than $500 million in capital improvement projects.

The center was built more than 20 years ago to help with economic development in the Cool Springs area. Commissioners said Monday the center is now losing money and they believe competition in the area may be a factor.

Stuckey, though, had a different opinion.

“It still is a positive cash flow,” he said.

He said revenue may be down from last year, but he said the center is still generating money. The city paid off its portion of the convention center bond three or four years ago, he said. County officials paid off their portion of the bond this year.

Stuckey spoke highly of the convention center, saying it is a positive thing for the community.

He said the city will now wait to hear back on the results of the value of the property from the county.

