Franklin leaders reviewing height overlay plans

By EMILY R. WEST

Franklin leaders reviewed plans that could change the city’s skyline.

As proposed in Envision Franklin, developers would be able to propose 12-story structures in a small area called the Height Overlay District, which had previously been confined to a sliver of East Franklin.

Both the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen reviewed the plans Thursday night. City planners have been studying the issue for nearly a year.

The proposed changes:

Proposed changes would affect the Mallory Lane side of Interstate 65 along with the Goose Creek area, particularly Berry Farms.

“A rezoning into the HTO takes four or five months,” planner Andrew Orr said. “Keep in mind that the 12 story max isn’t a guarantee. All zoning and everything needs to be accounted for in a rezoning like this.”

Right now, the city has a pretty scattered sample of building heights from single story all the way up 10 or 11.

The proposed heights for each area:

“All of the areas in green and yellow would have been eligible in the former land use plan,” Orr said. “Environs Franklin is more restrictive than our old plan. If you want to move forward, this would be a zoning ordinance text amendment. We would need to make some slight revisions. We would recommend any project or anything over six stories would go to the planning commission before review.”

Planning Director Emily Hunter said transitions of height in these areas come down to a site-by-site basis.

“We aren’t looking at changing anything for the six, four and three story areas,” Hunter said. “But anything over six stories it’s by approval, and there’s still a window for you guys to analyze it on a case-by-case basis. There may be lots where the lot doesn’t allow you to get away from the residential and it might not look right.”

A view shed analysis and times appropriate for public comment could also go into the ordinance.

Thursday night’s presentation was only a discussion, with no votes taken. Planners will continue to come up with a recommendation for staff approval in the coming weeks.