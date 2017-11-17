Franklin, Leiper’s Fork featured on MSNBC annual small business program

The MSNBC program “Your Business with JJ Ramberg” spotlights the locally owned businesses of Franklin, as well as the Leiper’s Fork Distillery on Sunday.

But you’ll have to get up early: the program airs at 6:30 a.m. on the cable channel.

Earlier today the program’s Twitter account posted a teaser to the show that read, “Watch how one historic town’s entire culture is changing due to the businesses that inhabit it.”

According to Visit Williamson, “Your Business with JJ Ramberg” is the second longest-running program on the network. This particular half-hour episode spotlighting locally-owned businesses is a tradition at this time of year, and the show and will air again on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 25 .

Each year Ramberg and the producers behind “Your Business” select a town to feature because of its vibrant small business community as part of their efforts to promote Small Business Saturday. In the upcoming episode businesses along Franklin’s historic Main Street such as Landmark Booksellers and Walton’s Jewelry, among others, will be featured along with how the Franklin Theatre is emblematic of the community’s commitment to preservation. The “Your Business” episode will also showcase the Leiper’s Fork and make stops at several of the village’s shops and the Leiper’s Fork Distillery.

“We are thrilled that ‘Your Business with JJ Ramberg’ identified Franklin as a model for what shopping local and creating a supportive business community can be like,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “Locals have long known what a treasure we have in the local shops that call Franklin home; now another national audience will be introduced to Franklin’s charm, hopefully inspiring them to visit and experience it for themselves too.”