Franklin local to appear on new cooking show

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin native Hitesh Patel will be appearing on the American premiere of “The F Word with Gordon Ramsay” live on Fox on May 31.

“The F Word with Gordon Ramsay” is a popular British food competition show hosted by famed Chef Gordon Ramsay. The show consists of two teams of four competing in an intense cook-off. The winning team has to win over not just Ramsay, but the VIP and celebrity guests featured in the episode.

“They get two new teams very week. We’ll be going head to head with another team of four,” said Patel. “We’ll be cooking for about 50 people. They’re going to try our food and ask, ‘Would you pay for this meal?’”

This will be Chef Ramsay’s first time producing his show for an American network.

Patel applied in January and was surprised to get a response almost immediately. “They reached out to us pretty quickly. It’s been a surprise to us and we’re really excited. We’re ready for the challenge,” Patel said.

Patel has lived in Franklin his entire life. He attended Trinity Elementary School and graduated from Page High School.

He works with a hotel development company.

Patel said he feels honored not not just appear on the show, but to be a part of its American premiere. “We’ll be on the first show,” said Patel. The 31-year-old said that he and his team will be preparing Indian dishes.

“We’re flying out there on Monday the 29th and on the 30th, Chef Ramsay is going to introduce us to another chef and we’ll create a dish right then and there.”

Patel’s teammates will be Roshan Patel, Hemel Surati, and Sanket Patel of Nashville.