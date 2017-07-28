Franklin looks ahead to February for bidding on Mack Hatcher

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The city of Franklin is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to get the northwest quadrant of Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway bid by next February, according to city officials at the Williamson Inc. monthly Public Affairs Roundtable meeting.

The meeting highlighted capital improvements around town, including the widening of Franklin Road, improvements to the water treatment plant and reclamation center upgrade, improvements to the city’s street light timing system and the long-term goal of extending Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway all the way around the city.

Franklin Road

The cities of Franklin and Brentwood have partnered with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to widen Franklin Road between Concord Road and Moores Lane. This improvement, which is expected to cost $26.7 million, is on TDOT’s three-year plan and will begin construction soon according to Franklin Director of Engineering Paul Holzen.

“It will be managed by the state but it will definitely affect both cities, so we will be involved in the construction and actual implementation which we are excited about,” Holzen said.

Mack Hatcher Parkway

Mack Hatcher Memorial Pkwy is set to be extended from Hillsboro Road to Hwy. 96 West in the near future, but according to Holzen, it’s still a while out, with the city and TDOT still finalizing details and bidding set for February 2018.

“TDOT and the city are working very hard to iron-out the final details to meet the letting deadline of February,” Holden said.

City Administrator Eric Stuckey added that a new roadway of this caliber, if funding isn’t an issue, is eight or nine years away, suggesting that the completion of Mack Hatcher all the way around town could be as many as 15 years away due to funding.

“Obviously funding is going to be an issue with the IMPROVE act a all of those elements,” Stuckey said. “This is not the kind of project with a clear road to funding.”

Water treatment facilities

The two big changes to the City of Franklin’s water treatments are the $14 million dollar enhancement to the current water treatment plant on Lewisburg Pike and the $106 million expansion of the water reclamation facility (sewage treatment) which will increase it to a 16 million gallon capacity. The plant construction is under way and the construction permit has been given to the city for the reclamation center.

“This is our single-largest capital project. We treat at a very high level, one of the highest in the state,” Stuckey said. “But with this project we can improve on this very old plant.”

Franklin ITS Adaptive Signal Project

According to Holzen, the city will be investing in a new system to monitor and change timing patterns at traffic lights across the city, allowing a more efficient way to alleviate traffic and minimize traffic accidents.

“We don’t always have $27 million to widen a road so we have an initiative to count cars and wrecks at every signal every three years,” Holzen said.

“This technology will help us improve timing of the signals and provide us connectivity to the signals where we can actually use video cameras to monitor traffic while implementing to timing plans.”

No specific time frame or budget was presented for the new light system.