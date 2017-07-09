Franklin man charged in Natchez Trace hit-and-run

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A Franklin man has been charged with felony reckless endangerment after he struck a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway that was recorded on video, authorities said.

Marhsall Grant Neely III, 58, of Franklin, has been released from the Williamson County jail after making bond, authorities said.

Besides reckless endangerment, he is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident and failure to render aid, the National Park Service said.

Additional federal charges are pending, a National Park Service Facebook post said.

The cyclist struck in the incident suffered non-life threatening injuries, the NPS said.

The incident was captured as the rider and a friend were traveling on the Natchez Trace Parkway Saturday afternoon.

The cyclist can be seen riding when suddenly out of nowhere a black crossover vehicle struck him from behind and kept going.

The video can be seen here:

Cliff Hightower can be contacted at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.