Franklin man named to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted after drug conviction

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted drug dealer who failed to report for a 12-year prison sentence.

Deangelo Martinez Radley, 34, of Franklin is also known as Angelo Radley and Deangelo Davis.

Radley is 6’2”, weighs 287 pounds and has several tattoos: faces and clowns on his right arm, Freddy Krueger and a nude woman on his left arm and teardrops below his right eye.

Radley has been seen driving a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with a blue top. His driver’s license is revoked.

In addition to the prison sentence, there are several active warrants against Radley in Nashville including Aggravated Assault on an Officer. He’s considered armed and dangerous and has made previous threats to law enforcement officers.

Radley this week was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

If you see Deangelo Radley or have any information about him, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794- 4000. A cash reward of $1,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.